Previous
Next
Ziploc bag as filter by dustyloup
296 / 365

Ziploc bag as filter

Phone protection on the beach
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise