Walk to work by dustyloup
306 / 365

Walk to work

Hubs walked with me to work this morning. Crossing the Seine - île des impressionnistes on the right.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
