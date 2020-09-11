Sign up
Evening walk along the promenade
Algae!
Feeling a bit blah.
19 years already...
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Tags
green
france
trees
walking
algae
Corinne
19 years with the same promenade ? 😉 Nice colors !
September 11th, 2020
