Evening walk along the promenade by dustyloup
307 / 365

Evening walk along the promenade

Algae!
Feeling a bit blah.
19 years already...
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
84% complete

Corinne ace
19 years with the same promenade ? 😉 Nice colors !
September 11th, 2020  
