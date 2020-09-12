13eme arrondissement

We were there to stop by a board game store to play in their cafe but it was too hot so we rented a game. Walked to a cafe and my niece saw us on the street as she passed by on the bus. We ended up having dinner together with her mom and dad in a Vietnamese restaurant. How cool is that?! We both live in the suburbs and ran into each other there (they're much closer but still!!)

Very popular area with lots of places to eat, get drinks, play, cultural activities, etc. The building with the stripes doesn't quite look that way. It has a digital front and there are moving images so it comes out as lines.