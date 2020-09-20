Previous
Tar on a pole by dustyloup
316 / 365

Tar on a pole

What a better filler photo than a photo of filler?
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Photo Details

