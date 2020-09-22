Previous
Next
Parked by dustyloup
318 / 365

Parked

I've taken this shot at the station before - before the pandemic- but not in b/w. Can't decide if I love all the lines or hate how it looks lopsided!
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it really does look lopsided!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise