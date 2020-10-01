Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
327 / 365
The route to school...
The local school district uses a system to show which way the school is with braves & tipis. The French aren't racist though so it's ok. (Sarcasm, but different cultures what can you do)
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
338
photos
34
followers
57
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
1st October 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people are not cartoons
Walks @ 7
ace
It is a slippery slope to use these types of images.
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close