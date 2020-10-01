Previous
The route to school... by dustyloup
327 / 365

The route to school...

The local school district uses a system to show which way the school is with braves & tipis. The French aren't racist though so it's ok. (Sarcasm, but different cultures what can you do)
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Dustyloup

It is a slippery slope to use these types of images.
October 2nd, 2020  
