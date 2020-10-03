Previous
Next
Suburban village charm - Montesson, France by dustyloup
329 / 365

Suburban village charm - Montesson, France

Went to the library in Montesson for the first time since the lockdown. Picked up a couple of books I'd been waiting for for months!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise