Photo 401
Filler photo
Just love this statue in the middle of a roundabout. My grandma had some dishes called Deer & Pine and it always makes me think of her
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
0
0
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
Year two! Stephanie, an American living in the Paris suburbs for over ten years, but a big homebody who likes to read, watch movies, and...
