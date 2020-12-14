Filler photo

Previous
Just love this statue in the middle of a roundabout. My grandma had some dishes called Deer & Pine and it always makes me think of her
14th December 2020

Dustyloup

Year two! Stephanie, an American living in the Paris suburbs for over ten years, but a big homebody who likes to read, watch movies, and...
