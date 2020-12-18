Previous
Ready to pop by dustyloup
Ready to pop

Called Japanese spindletree apparently.
Guess the birds will be happy 😁
Dustyloup

Year two! Stephanie, an American living in the Paris suburbs for over ten years, but a big homebody who likes to read, watch movies, and...
