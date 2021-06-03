Sign up
Discuss
Boat-tailed grackle looked at me and took off. Not sharing :)
Shot taken yesterday as preparation for todays crazy schedule.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
8
1
3
365-2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
2nd June 2021 3:28pm
grackle
boat-tailed
Beautiful shot. Very nice comp and terrific detail on the bird with the soft green background.
June 4th, 2021
