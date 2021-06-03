Previous
Next
Not sharing by dutchothotmailcom
3 / 365

Not sharing

Boat-tailed grackle looked at me and took off. Not sharing :)
Shot taken yesterday as preparation for todays crazy schedule.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Very nice comp and terrific detail on the bird with the soft green background.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise