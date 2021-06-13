Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
Black-necked stilt
Yay, finally I saw the Black-necked stilt a bit closer. They had arrived in the park a while ago but I was never able to pull off a good shot.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
378
photos
188
followers
112
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th June 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-necked
,
stilt
Bill
ace
Really nice sharp image. This really shows those stilts. Nicely done.
June 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent capture!
June 14th, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close