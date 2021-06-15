Previous
Black-necked stilt in flight by dutchothotmailcom
15 / 365

Black-necked stilt in flight

One last black stilt shot. This looks like the female, was busy protecting the area. Not one other bird was allowed to get close or she flew up and chased them away.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Ellen Bogenschutz
Such a great photo of this bird in flight.
June 16th, 2021  
