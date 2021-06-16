Previous
Black-bellied whistling duck

The afternoon summer storms have arrived here in South Florida. I am pretty sure that those ducks don't mind the enormous rainfall we had on the last few days.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
amyK ace
Great details and what an interesting duck
June 17th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Beautiful capture
June 17th, 2021  
