16 / 365
Black-bellied whistling duck
The afternoon summer storms have arrived here in South Florida. I am pretty sure that those ducks don't mind the enormous rainfall we had on the last few days.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
381
photos
188
followers
112
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th June 2021 9:39am
duck
,
black-bellied
,
whistling
amyK
ace
Great details and what an interesting duck
June 17th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Beautiful capture
June 17th, 2021
