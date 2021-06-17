Previous
Collared dove by dutchothotmailcom
17 / 365

Collared dove

Also the doves are busy with nesting.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Lovely!
June 18th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz
Almost a peace branch. Great detail.
June 18th, 2021  
Lovely shot of this beauty.
June 18th, 2021  
That's a mouthful
June 18th, 2021  
