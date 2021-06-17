Sign up
17 / 365
Collared dove
Also the doves are busy with nesting.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
4
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
382
photos
188
followers
112
following
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365-2
Taken
17th June 2021 9:07am
Tags
dove
,
collared
Taffy
ace
Lovely!
June 18th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
Almost a peace branch. Great detail.
June 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
June 18th, 2021
Carole G
ace
That's a mouthful
June 18th, 2021
