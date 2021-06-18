Previous
This got me fooled. Is it a bug, is it a moth? by dutchothotmailcom
This got me fooled. Is it a bug, is it a moth?

While walking in the park, looking for the dragonflies, I spotted what looked like a weird bug. When getting closer, this unknown butterfly/moth was moving her wings that made it look like the bug was moving. I had never seen this before how cool!
