18 / 365
This got me fooled. Is it a bug, is it a moth?
While walking in the park, looking for the dragonflies, I spotted what looked like a weird bug. When getting closer, this unknown butterfly/moth was moving her wings that made it look like the bug was moving. I had never seen this before how cool!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
383
photos
188
188 followers
112
112 following
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th June 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
