Mrs. Show off. by dutchothotmailcom
19 / 365

Mrs. Show off.

Eastern Amberwing on scorpion-tail flower.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Outstanding capture!
June 20th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Stunningly beautiful!
June 20th, 2021  
Margo ace
Just love this wonderful shot Fav
June 20th, 2021  
