19 / 365
Mrs. Show off.
Eastern Amberwing on scorpion-tail flower.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th June 2021 2:06pm
Tags
flower
on
eastern
amberwing
scorpion-tail
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Outstanding capture!
June 20th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
June 20th, 2021
Margo
ace
Just love this wonderful shot Fav
June 20th, 2021
