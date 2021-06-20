Previous
Shield bug finding shade by dutchothotmailcom
20 / 365

Shield bug finding shade

It is hot and humid. Even the bugs trying to find shade.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
summerfield ace
goodness! very nice macro and your pov is great! aces!
June 21st, 2021  
Bill ace
Very nice macro shot.
June 21st, 2021  
Cathy
Nice contrast in the insect and the plant!
June 21st, 2021  
