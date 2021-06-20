Sign up
Shield bug finding shade
It is hot and humid. Even the bugs trying to find shade.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
bug
,
shield
summerfield
ace
goodness! very nice macro and your pov is great! aces!
June 21st, 2021
Bill
ace
Very nice macro shot.
June 21st, 2021
Cathy
Nice contrast in the insect and the plant!
June 21st, 2021
