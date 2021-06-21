Sign up
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Cormorant looking back
We were both hanging on the boardwalk. Next to each other. Looking at the view. We did not have a great conversation but he gave me the look when I left and past him. See ya back, maybe tomorrow ?
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
3
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st June 2021 9:59am
cormorant
amyK
ace
Great portrait of your new friend!
June 22nd, 2021
Robyn
Lovely detail
June 22nd, 2021
Junko Y
ace
What a gorgeous pose, especially the eye
June 22nd, 2021
