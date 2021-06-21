Previous
Cormorant looking back by dutchothotmailcom
Cormorant looking back

We were both hanging on the boardwalk. Next to each other. Looking at the view. We did not have a great conversation but he gave me the look when I left and past him. See ya back, maybe tomorrow ?
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
amyK ace
Great portrait of your new friend!
June 22nd, 2021  
Robyn
Lovely detail
June 22nd, 2021  
Junko Y ace
What a gorgeous pose, especially the eye
June 22nd, 2021  
