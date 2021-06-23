Previous
Do you see what I just caught! by dutchothotmailcom
23 / 365

Do you see what I just caught!

A smiling black-crowned night heron with (unknow) fish.
He caught the fish and brought it on land, where he had some work to do to prepare for the big swallow down.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Adi
wow quite the catch
June 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Outstanding capture and closeup!
June 24th, 2021  
