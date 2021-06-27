Previous
Next
Tasty? by dutchothotmailcom
27 / 365

Tasty?

When I took this shot this damselfly already did his preparations to eat this now unidentified critter. Amazing what you see up close, I never saw the tubing. by his mouth that retracted again after he ate his meal.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise