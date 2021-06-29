Previous
Cattle Egret with peek-a-boo baby by dutchothotmailcom
Cattle Egret with peek-a-boo baby

This little guy peeked curious from underneath the mom. With an outside temperature of 86ºF/ 30ºC its must be boiling under moms feathers.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
*lynn
Oh my! I don't know how you captured this, but it is outstanding! It should be in National Geographic or someplace! fav
June 30th, 2021  
Julie Duncan
I agree with Lynn! Amazing and cute!
June 30th, 2021  
Chris Cook
Fantastic shot
June 30th, 2021  
