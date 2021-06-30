Previous
Hot, sweaty and messy cattle egret fledglings by dutchothotmailcom
30 / 365

Hot, sweaty and messy cattle egret fledglings

I walked the board walk and on my way back I past the cattle egret nest again. Mom was gone fishing?, those two muppets were waiting quietly. .
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
marlboromaam (Mags)
Aww! Still fluffy though!
July 1st, 2021  
