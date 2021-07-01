Sign up
31 / 365
Teenagers laziness.
I was photographing this juvenile when mom showed up unannounced and poked her kid to get up. It worked, she screamed, was annoyed but got up.
Hmm, time for me to call the kids to get out of bed .......
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
396
photos
191
followers
113
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st July 2021 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
,
tricolored
Poppo Livy
ace
That is brilliant. Love the look on the teenagers face
July 2nd, 2021
