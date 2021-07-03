Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Snowy egret strolling along the beach.
Taken just after sunrise. He was in a hurry and didn't stay too long.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
4
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
398
photos
191
followers
113
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd July 2021 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
heron
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
July 4th, 2021
kali
ace
the golden light makes it extra special
July 4th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Beautiful lighting and quite the strutting his stuff pose!
July 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
