34 / 365
Gull showing off his tiny catch
Beautiful beach morning.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
399
photos
191
followers
113
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd July 2021 8:03am
gull
Susan Wakely
ace
Excellent and not so tiny.
July 5th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful! Still looks pretty big for it to swallow whole.
July 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome timing!
July 5th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
great catch :)
July 5th, 2021
