35 / 365
Clouds on a early morning beach walk
Capture from the beach, traveling though some mountains makes my reception super slow.
Will catch up on your photos later today, I should have better reception / wifi again.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
365-2
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
3rd July 2021 6:50am
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
Joan Robillard
ace
I love clouds on my walks and drives especially when broken up. Lovely capture
July 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful capture! Love the light reflecting on the shore.
July 6th, 2021
