40 / 365
Sunset at Lake Norman, NC
Staying a couple days at the lake. Life is good!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
405
photos
189
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2021 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Taffy
ace
So calming, soothing, and simply beautiful.
July 11th, 2021
Rick
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to be. Great capture.
July 11th, 2021
