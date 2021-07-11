Previous
Next
Sunset @ Lake Norman 2 by dutchothotmailcom
41 / 365

Sunset @ Lake Norman 2

This is a follow up shot from yesterday. After the sun went down the colors totally changed. This in just a 30 minute timeframe.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise