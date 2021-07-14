Sign up
44 / 365
One milkweed at the time.
I don't know about your gardens but I have lovely milkweed- well sometimes. Most of the time my milkweed leaves are all eaten and all there is left is a bare stem. Happy to assist with butterflies in the making tho.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
caterpillar
Rick
ace
Wow, great close-up.
July 15th, 2021
amyK
ace
Great close up
July 15th, 2021
