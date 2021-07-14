Previous
Next
One milkweed at the time. by dutchothotmailcom
44 / 365

One milkweed at the time.

I don't know about your gardens but I have lovely milkweed- well sometimes. Most of the time my milkweed leaves are all eaten and all there is left is a bare stem. Happy to assist with butterflies in the making tho.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, great close-up.
July 15th, 2021  
amyK ace
Great close up
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise