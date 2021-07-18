Sign up
Previous
Next
48 / 365
Dragonfly sitting pretty
I had to hang around a bit to make a match between this beautiful flower and the dragonfly. Eventually it sat long enough to pull of a shot.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
413
photos
189
followers
111
following
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th July 2021 12:54pm
Tags
dragonfly
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous dragonfly. Easy fav
July 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 19th, 2021
