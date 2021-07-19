Sign up
49 / 365
Anhinga teenager coming over for dinner
They are as large as their parents yet they are still being fed.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
6
3
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
414
photos
189
followers
113
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Tags
anhinga
Milanie
ace
Wow - such a great catch - timing was perfect
July 20th, 2021
Bill
ace
What a great capture. This is spectacular.
July 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Another outstanding capture!
July 20th, 2021
summerfield
ace
just what do you do to capture something spectacular like this, esther? do you wait a long time for something to happen? i would not be so patient. but you must be as all your photos are incredibly great. this one's aces!
July 20th, 2021
kali
ace
wow
July 20th, 2021
amyK
ace
Absolutely cool image!
July 20th, 2021
