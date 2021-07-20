Previous
Cattle Heron young asking for attention. by dutchothotmailcom
Cattle Heron young asking for attention.

The pose, the bite on the moms/dads beak, this Cattle heron kid was throwing a tantrum.
***Shot this yesterday at the park, it pretty much rained the whole day today.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
