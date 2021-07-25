Sign up
Whatever!
Someone got a bad hair day.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
tricolor
,
heron.
hunterjuly
LOL ♡
July 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely details in the feathers!
July 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Now that’s COVID hair! Brilliant.
July 26th, 2021
summerfield
ace
😂 it really seems to be saying or gesturing that. what a shot, esther. aces!
July 26th, 2021
