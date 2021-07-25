Previous
Whatever! by dutchothotmailcom
55 / 365

Whatever!

Someone got a bad hair day.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
hunterjuly
LOL ♡
July 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely details in the feathers!
July 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Now that’s COVID hair! Brilliant.
July 26th, 2021  
summerfield ace
😂 it really seems to be saying or gesturing that. what a shot, esther. aces!
July 26th, 2021  
