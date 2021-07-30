Sign up
60 / 365
Crash landing
The Anhinga can't fly well with wet feathers. He really struggled trying to get up on this tiny tree from water level.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
425
photos
193
followers
114
following
Views
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th July 2021 9:40am
Tags
anhinga
