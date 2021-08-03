Sign up
64 / 365
Sipping butterfly
Watching and chasing those butterflies todays. I should say yesterday, I fell asleep while uploading last night.....lol.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
6
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
429
photos
194
followers
114
following
17% complete
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd August 2021 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
butterfly
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot! Another one I don't think I've ever seen before. Get some rest. No sleeping on the job. LOL! =)
August 4th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
August 4th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Wonderful colours and detail fav
August 4th, 2021
KV
ace
Gorgeous… haven’t seen one of these but sure hope I do. Stunning focus and detail. Love the eye.
August 4th, 2021
Fr1da
magnificent capture !
August 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
August 4th, 2021
