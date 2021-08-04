Sign up
High district home.
He picked the best leaf for his home and sure has the best "garden"
It is hot in South Florida, lately lots of rain too, maybe the reasons the frogs are out and about.
Shot taken a few days ago, couldn't get out today due to work, kids, weather.....
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th July 2021 10:54am
Tags
frog
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That is so adorable!
August 5th, 2021
