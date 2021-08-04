Previous
High district home. by dutchothotmailcom
High district home.

He picked the best leaf for his home and sure has the best "garden"
It is hot in South Florida, lately lots of rain too, maybe the reasons the frogs are out and about.
Shot taken a few days ago, couldn't get out today due to work, kids, weather.....
Esther Rosenberg

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That is so adorable!
August 5th, 2021  
