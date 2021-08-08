Previous
Next
Cormorant with nesting material by dutchothotmailcom
69 / 365

Cormorant with nesting material

Sharing another cormorant shot from the other day. They kept flying back and fort, so for me a great way to practice capturing birds in flight.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Fabulous capture, he's building quite a nest!
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise