69 / 365
Cormorant with nesting material
Sharing another cormorant shot from the other day. They kept flying back and fort, so for me a great way to practice capturing birds in flight.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
434
photos
195
followers
114
following
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th August 2021 8:02am
Tags
cormorant
Carole G
ace
Fabulous capture, he's building quite a nest!
August 9th, 2021
