71 / 365
Risky move
This green heron is sitting at the dark gator hole. No gator seems to be home, but then you never know.......
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th August 2021 9:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
heron
