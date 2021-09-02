Previous
Last "tinkle" before take off by dutchothotmailcom
Last "tinkle" before take off

While the wings are drying, this butterfly expels the last bit of liquid out of his body. After this stage, my flowers were ready for pollination. Well, wishful thinking, it took off to someones else's yard.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Chris Cook ace
Such wonderful detail
September 3rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Great lighting and wonderful detail
September 3rd, 2021  
