75 / 365
Last "tinkle" before take off
While the wings are drying, this butterfly expels the last bit of liquid out of his body. After this stage, my flowers were ready for pollination. Well, wishful thinking, it took off to someones else's yard.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
440
photos
194
followers
114
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
29th August 2021 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Chris Cook
ace
Such wonderful detail
September 3rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Great lighting and wonderful detail
September 3rd, 2021
