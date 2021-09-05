Sign up
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Froggy the garbage patrol.
This frog made me put down the garbage to get my camera. Who cares I am n my PJ's. We have two containers so I was able to let him do his job guarding this garbage container.
It was late, close enough to midnight to use this as today shot :).
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
443
photos
194
followers
114
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th September 2021 10:45pm
Tags
frog
Milanie
ace
Wonderful lighting - and love the way you composed the shot
September 6th, 2021
