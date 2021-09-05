Previous
Froggy the garbage patrol. by dutchothotmailcom
78 / 365

Froggy the garbage patrol.

This frog made me put down the garbage to get my camera. Who cares I am n my PJ's. We have two containers so I was able to let him do his job guarding this garbage container.
It was late, close enough to midnight to use this as today shot :).
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting - and love the way you composed the shot
September 6th, 2021  
