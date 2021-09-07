Previous
Gulf Fritillary beauty. by dutchothotmailcom
80 / 365

Gulf Fritillary beauty.

Always fun to see the butterflies and flowers combo.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very much a beauty on both counts!
September 7th, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
isn't she stunning? what a work of art.
September 7th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Oh that is good! Such clarity and detail. Beautiful bokeh too.
September 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2021  
George ace
Stunning colours and lovely bokeh.
September 7th, 2021  
