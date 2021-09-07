Sign up
80 / 365
Gulf Fritillary beauty.
Always fun to see the butterflies and flowers combo.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
5
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
445
photos
194
followers
114
following
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th September 2021 11:28am
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very much a beauty on both counts!
September 7th, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
isn't she stunning? what a work of art.
September 7th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Oh that is good! Such clarity and detail. Beautiful bokeh too.
September 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2021
George
ace
Stunning colours and lovely bokeh.
September 7th, 2021
