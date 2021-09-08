Previous
Fishing Heron by dutchothotmailcom
81 / 365

Fishing Heron

The parks are quiet, Lots of birds migrated out, some locals have this paradise island all for themselves.
8th September 2021

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
Photo Details

Rick ace
Awesome capture with that reflection.
September 9th, 2021  
