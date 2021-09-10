Previous
Under cover by dutchothotmailcom
Under cover

The summers in Florida is also our rainy seasons. This brings out the good in those frogs :) This one was hiding inside a large leaf. I have started to develop bug eyes and found him :)
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2021  
bruni ace
Isn't he the cutest.
September 10th, 2021  
