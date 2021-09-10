Sign up
83 / 365
Under cover
The summers in Florida is also our rainy seasons. This brings out the good in those frogs :) This one was hiding inside a large leaf. I have started to develop bug eyes and found him :)
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
2
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Tags
frog
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2021
bruni
ace
Isn't he the cutest.
September 10th, 2021
