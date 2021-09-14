Previous
Next
Florida softshell turtle. by dutchothotmailcom
87 / 365

Florida softshell turtle.

It ain't a beauty, but she/he lives at my park and like all the other animals, she/he deserves a shot in my 365 project. So here she is, the soft-shell turtle.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great focus! I like the pose.
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise