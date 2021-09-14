Sign up
87 / 365
Florida softshell turtle.
It ain't a beauty, but she/he lives at my park and like all the other animals, she/he deserves a shot in my 365 project. So here she is, the soft-shell turtle.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
452
photos
199
followers
116
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th September 2021 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle.
,
soft-shell
KWind
ace
Great focus! I like the pose.
September 15th, 2021
