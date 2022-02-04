Previous
Waiting for clearance at the feeder by dutchothotmailcom
97 / 365

Waiting for clearance at the feeder

These painted bunting are super shy. With any movement they take off. The males have the most beautiful colors compared to the females. I have both of them visiting my house. This shot is taken at the park.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
