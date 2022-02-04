Sign up
97 / 365
Waiting for clearance at the feeder
These painted bunting are super shy. With any movement they take off. The males have the most beautiful colors compared to the females. I have both of them visiting my house. This shot is taken at the park.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Tags
painted
,
bunting
