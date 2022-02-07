Previous
A visit from a painted bunting by dutchothotmailcom
A visit from a painted bunting

I was thrilled when I saw these colorful painted bunting at my yard. The light was not great but the color made it up. I was unable to go out with the camera today, so I took a previous captured photo.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Skip Tribby 😎 ace
They are amazingly beautiful!
February 8th, 2022  
amyK ace
Beautiful bird; love the head tilt
February 8th, 2022  
*lynn ace
gorgeous colors
February 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous colours.
February 8th, 2022  
