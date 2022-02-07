Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
A visit from a painted bunting
I was thrilled when I saw these colorful painted bunting at my yard. The light was not great but the color made it up. I was unable to go out with the camera today, so I took a previous captured photo.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
465
photos
182
followers
111
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd January 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
painted
,
bunting
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
They are amazingly beautiful!
February 8th, 2022
amyK
ace
Beautiful bird; love the head tilt
February 8th, 2022
*lynn
ace
gorgeous colors
February 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous colours.
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close