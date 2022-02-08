Previous
Urggggh, itching!!

Funny birds.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
What an odd looking bird. Its eye seems in the wrong place and its got feathers on its beak. Great shot tho’
February 9th, 2022  
amyK ace
Super close up
February 9th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a hoot! Great clarity!
February 9th, 2022  
