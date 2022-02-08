Sign up
Previous
Next
101 / 365
Urggggh, itching!!
Funny birds.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
in
,
season.
,
cormorant
,
breeding
Chris Cook
ace
What an odd looking bird. Its eye seems in the wrong place and its got feathers on its beak. Great shot tho’
February 9th, 2022
amyK
ace
Super close up
February 9th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a hoot! Great clarity!
February 9th, 2022
