102 / 365
Female painted bunting
Got this beauty in the sunsetting light in my backyard. She is not as colorful as her male partner, but they make a cute couple.
(back up photo, unable to make it out today).
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
467
photos
182
followers
111
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd January 2022 6:15pm
Jaap Meijer
Beautiful shot. The contrast between the feathers and the fence; between the dark body and golden lining; the contrast in focus and background.
February 10th, 2022
