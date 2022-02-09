Previous
Female painted bunting by dutchothotmailcom
Female painted bunting

Got this beauty in the sunsetting light in my backyard. She is not as colorful as her male partner, but they make a cute couple.
(back up photo, unable to make it out today).
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Jaap Meijer
Beautiful shot. The contrast between the feathers and the fence; between the dark body and golden lining; the contrast in focus and background.
