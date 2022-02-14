Previous
Next
Dear deer, thanks for the smiles. by dutchothotmailcom
107 / 365

Dear deer, thanks for the smiles.

Not seeing them in the wild in my neck of the woods, so excited to capture them right in my sisters "back yard" in Heerde. They got the cutest little white butts.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a wonderful sight and capture! Hope you are enjoying yourself. Is your sister a photographer too?
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise