107 / 365
Dear deer, thanks for the smiles.
Not seeing them in the wild in my neck of the woods, so excited to capture them right in my sisters "back yard" in Heerde. They got the cutest little white butts.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Album
365-2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th February 2022 4:16am
ace
What a wonderful sight and capture! Hope you are enjoying yourself. Is your sister a photographer too?
February 16th, 2022
